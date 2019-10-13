|
Thomas D. Petersen, MD May 22, 1938 - October 2, 2019 La Mesa Dr. Thomas Detienne Petersen, age 81, passed away peacefully in his favorite chair at home, in La Mesa, California. In the last days of his life, he was lovingly supported by his family. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Gail, sons Donald and Michael, daughters Laura Nuno and Theresa Bozhor, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sisters, Ann Krause and Mary McGowan. Tom's younger brother, Bill, died in 2003.Tom's life included many accomplishments. He was an all-American record-setting swimmer in high school and all four years at Stanford, a Stanford graduate, and a Washington University School of Medicine graduate. He started his medical practice in 1969 with the Alvarado Orthopedic Medical Group in San Diego and became a prominent, award-winning orthopedic surgeon. He and Dr. Robert Kimball successfully performed the first total knee replacement surgery in San Diego, making them trailblazers in this type of surgery. He also founded Alvarado Orthopedic Research, a company for his medical instrument inventions. He had 31 patents for his instruments, which included surgical instruments, a blade coating that vastly improved patient outcomes, and a widely used knee holder.In addition, he was a very successful property investor; and he and his daughter Theresa cofounded Momentum Tutoring, a non-profit tutoring service that has helped thousands of students over the years.Mary Gail, Tom's wife, said that out of all Tom's great accomplishments, the one he was most proud of was his loving family. He was surrounded by their love in his last days. His family saw his death as a beautiful end to an extraordinary life, lived by an exceptional man.Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26th, at 10 a.m. at Erickson-Anderson Mortuary, 8390 Allison Ave., La Mesa, California 91942.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019