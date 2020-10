It was my sincere pleasure to work for an astounding doctor. Dr. Thomas Petersen (Doc) showed me kindness, and was quite insightful in giving me business advice regarding my new company. His soul focus was his family, especially his wife Mary Gail. It was my pleasure to assist her in recovering from a previous illness. He worked his way into my heart, showing me respect for my work. I'll miss him much with his direct responses to whatever I asked him. Thank you Doc for allowing me to be apart of your family. My prayers will always be with them and you. You'll always be in my heart as well as your beloved family. Mary Elizabeth

Friend