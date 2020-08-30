Thomas Deane Tom' Paxton

August 17, 1925 - August 12, 2020

La Mesa, California

It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Deane Paxton announce his passing on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Illinois in 1925, Tom was the youngest child of Thomas Jewel Paxton and Ruth Angeline Kelly, joining his older sister Betty ("Betsy") Jane. Attending Normal High School in Illinois, Tom graduated in 1943 and his family moved to San Diego where his father was a typewriter salesman and Tom joined the Navy in 1946. During WWII, he honorably served aboard the USS California for its entire tour throughout the pacific campaign. Establishing himself in San Diego, Tom attended the business college at San Diego State University and married his wife Ettie Angaline Marcy ("Marcy"). Tom was a respected businessman at Atlas Fence Company and maintained his residence in San Diego throughout his adult life. Tom and Marcy went on to build a family over a long and happy life until his passing in La Mesa, California. Tom is remembered for the steadfast love of his family, always willing to give a second chance. He is survived by his sons Mark Paxton, Craig Paxton, Jim McGhee, and Scott Harrison, as well as his grandchildren Jamie McGhee Meyers, and Michael McGhee as well as great grandchildren.Tom joins his wife Ettie Marcy Paxton, daughter Vicki Paxton McGhee, wife Patricia Harrison, and sister Betsy Paxton in heaven.A private family service will be held with respect for Tom's wishes.



