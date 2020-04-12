Home

Thomas E. Bayer

Thomas E. Bayer March 22, 1940 - April 9, 2020 Oceanside Tom Bayer, aka "Tom Terrific," was born in West Orange, NJ. He died in Oceanside, CA. He earned his BA at Seton Hall University, and his Master's at Montclair State Teachers College. After a year of teaching he changed careers, going to work for a small company in NYC. The day after he joined the company they changed their name to Xerox. He ultimately found his true talents as an entrepreneur. After many business starts and fails he opened his successful business One More That's It Sport's Pub (OMTI) in Oceanside followed by Pier View Coffee Company downtown Oceanside. Due to health issues he sold the coffee shop and turned the Pub over to his son. Tom was known for his full-on, pedal to the metal, zest for life, he enjoyed traveling the world, dancing with his life partner of 21 years, Marlynn Peak, and his biggest love of all was spending time with his family. He leaves behind his son Matthew Bayer (Michelle Kennedy, dtrs Erin & Megan) of Vista, his daughter April Bayer Hennessy (Kevin) of Chico, CA, his beloved granddaughters Emily and Lindsay Bayer of Vista, two brothers Joe (Barbara) of Brick, NJ, and John (Chiang Mai, Thailand), his former wife, Carol Rodgerson of Mission Viejo, a large extended family and Marlynn's immediate family, Emmet Peak, Erin Peak and her children, Dominick and Noelle Zocco.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
