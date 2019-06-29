Thomas E. Mullen February 5, 1931 - June 21, 2019 San Diego Thomas E. Mullen, 88, was born on February 5, 1931, and peacefully passed into the Hands of God on June 21, 2019. He was born in New York, as the oldest of six children to Thomas and Hope Mullen. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics (1952) and Law Degree (1955) from the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville. He served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 1963 and retired with the rank of Captain, along with his lifelong friend Captain Sam Siskowic. While in the Marines at Camp Pendleton, he met the love of his life on the beaches of Oceanside a beautiful young Swede named Margareta Sjostrand, who was traveling America. They were married in 1958, had four children, and settled in La Mesa. He began a successful career as a stockbroker with Eastman Dillon and eventually became CEO of the prominent regional investment-brokerage and banking firm San Diego Securities. Besides raising four children, he enjoyed coaching dozens of youth baseball and basketball teams. Tom was known as a great leader in the Marines, in business, and as a sports coach. Honesty and integrity were his unwritten other middle names. He was also known as an avid tennis player well into his eighties. Margareta predeceased him in 2012. He is survived by sons, John (Michelle), Michael (Julie) and George (Ester); daughter, Eva (Eric); grandchildren, Michael, Joey, Netanya, Ashley, Nikki, Lorea, Aitana; his sisters, Hope (New Jersey) and Elise (Georgia), as well as many nieces and nephews. Though he had too many friends to mention here, we want to recognize and thank his many dear friends from the U.S. Marine Corps and San Diego Securities. Please join us for his memorial service on Monday, July 8 at 1:00 pm, at the Miramar National Cemetery, on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Immediately following, there will be a small celebratory gathering in La Jolla. Tom, Dad and Grandpa are now with the Lord but will forever be in our hearts. Semper Fi. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 29 to June 30, 2019