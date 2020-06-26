Thomas E. Mullen
1931 - 2019
In memory of Thomas E. Mullen.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Miramar National Cemetery, on the Marine Corps Air Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 20, 2019
You will always live in my heart.
Monica Mullen
July 20, 2019
My deepest condolences to John, George and Michael. Unfortunately I only found this site now. Tom was a great Dad, never selfish, always supporting you to grow, and a amazing teacher. Am so grateful he was in my life. His picture is still hanging above my desk and he remains my beloved husband. Am so glad to hear that John and Michael had a second baby. My heart is truly with the three of you in this time of sorrow. I am still in Sarasota. If you wish my phone is 941 284 8583 and send you my warmest wishes.
Monica Mullen
July 8, 2019
Tom was a great man - as President of San Diego Securities he placed us in successful investments and became a priceless friend for many years. In retirement we have enjoyed a continued friendship and he will be missed. Many visits and lunches were enjoyed over the years and will always be remembered. There will never be another like him.
Dottie Struck Besker Miller
Dottie Miller
July 1, 2019
Our condolence to the Mullen Family. Our thoughts and our prayers are with you.
Leonor & Cesar (Maderazo)
Cesar/Leonor Maderazo
July 1, 2019
Cesar/Leonor Maderazo
July 1, 2019
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
