My deepest condolences to John, George and Michael. Unfortunately I only found this site now. Tom was a great Dad, never selfish, always supporting you to grow, and a amazing teacher. Am so grateful he was in my life. His picture is still hanging above my desk and he remains my beloved husband. Am so glad to hear that John and Michael had a second baby. My heart is truly with the three of you in this time of sorrow. I am still in Sarasota. If you wish my phone is 941 284 8583 and send you my warmest wishes.

Monica Mullen