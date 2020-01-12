|
Thomas Edward Conley November 6, 1934 - January 3, 2020 Murrieta Thomas Edward Conley, 85, passed away peacefully on January 3rd with his wife and children by his side. Tom was born in Buffalo, New York, on November 6, 1934 to Dan and Charlotte Conley. Tom spent 37 years in the auto industry. Early in his career, he joined the Buick Division of GM. He worked for Volkswagen of America, Toyota Motor Distributors and American Isuzu Motors as a sales executive. Tom's favorite post retirement job started in 1998 at Shelby American, Inc. in Las Vegas, helping to run the Cobra operation with Carroll Shelby. Tom left an indelible mark. He was a true gentleman, good natured and thoughtful, humorous and kind. He was a gifted mentor to many in the auto industry, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Tom married Mary Louise "Molly" Drake on February 3, 1968. They were married for almost 52 years and together raised four children. Tom is survived by his wife Molly; son Dan and his wife Kimmy; son John and his wife Tiffany; daughter Megan and her husband Ken; daughter Susan and her husband Steve; and 11 beloved grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020