1/1
Thomas F. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas F. Tom' Murphy July 20, 1938 - March 6, 2020 San Diego On Friday, March 6, 2020, Thomas (Tom) F. Murphy Jr. passed away in San Diego at age 81. He was born July 20, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, raised there and received his degree from Loyola University. Tom married Sharon Engeln, and for 53 years they lived in San Diego, raised four children, and he was the proud grandfather of eight. Tom worked 27 years for the San Diego Probation Department and enjoyed photography, poker, Villanova college basketball, and Padres baseball. He was known for his quick sense of humor, intuitive understanding of people, quiet kindness, and loyal friendship.Funeral service will be held July 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., St Therese Parish, 6400 St Therese Way. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to National Military Family Association, 2800 Eisenhower Avenue, Suite 250, Alexandria, VA 22314.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved