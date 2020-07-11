Thomas F. Tom' Murphy July 20, 1938 - March 6, 2020 San Diego On Friday, March 6, 2020, Thomas (Tom) F. Murphy Jr. passed away in San Diego at age 81. He was born July 20, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, raised there and received his degree from Loyola University. Tom married Sharon Engeln, and for 53 years they lived in San Diego, raised four children, and he was the proud grandfather of eight. Tom worked 27 years for the San Diego Probation Department and enjoyed photography, poker, Villanova college basketball, and Padres baseball. He was known for his quick sense of humor, intuitive understanding of people, quiet kindness, and loyal friendship.Funeral service will be held July 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., St Therese Parish, 6400 St Therese Way. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to National Military Family Association, 2800 Eisenhower Avenue, Suite 250, Alexandria, VA 22314.



