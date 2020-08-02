Thomas Finn June 19, 1928 - July 8, 2020 LA JOLLA Long time resident of La Jolla. Tom passed away peacefully in his home in Poulsbo, WA. We hope that he will be remembered for being a caring and a compassionate man who was admired and deeply loved by his family, and many friends.Sara Finn, his wife of 64 years, preceded Tom in death. He is survived by his four children, Shawn, Paula, Anne-Marie and Sara; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.A close friend will host a Mass on Tuesday, August 4, at 8am, at All Hallows Catholic Church Outdoors.Donations to St. Madeline's Sophie's Center, 2119 E. Madison, El Cajon, CA 92019 in the name of Tom Finn, would be deeply appreciated.



