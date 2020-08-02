Thomas G. Johnson July 1942 - June 2020 San Diego Tom was the son of Harry L. and Betty J. Johnson of Altoona, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the Marines Corps right after high school and went through boot camp at Parris Island, SC. He arrived in San Diego in January at age 19. He often said, "sunshine, palm trees and warm temperatures in January, I am never leaving." And he didn't.He met his wife Carol while stationed at MCRD. They married after his Marine Corps service. His background in electronics and a business education at UCSD led him to start two businesses in San Diego. Tom was a pioneer in the San Diego electronics industry. During more than 40 years in business he mentored and fostered many careers. He was the consummate salesman.Tom enjoyed golf, travel, football, and private aviation. He was actively involved and supported the Marine Corps Museum at MCRD. He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Jeff and Doug, daughters-in-law, five granddaughters, his sister Edith and brother Alan.He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. Service for the family due to current Covid conditions. "Please fax PO's"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store