March 3, 1943 – January 5, 2019



Tom set sail on his final adventure January 5, 2019. Diagnosed a year ago with Cholangiocarcinoma, metastatic to the liver, he passed away at home with his wife, Sherry, by his side. He was 75 years old.



Tom and Sherry took on his illness and continued to strive to live life to the fullest. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Tom remained a cheerful and positive person. A trip to Catalina Island with Sherry, Wednesday sail races with his friends at the San Diego Yacht Club, dinners and lunches with family and friends, along with visits from his grandsons were treasured times.



Husband, father, grandfather, sailing enthusiast, Vespa rider, guitar player, businessman, and civic activist, Thomas George Money was born in San Diego at Mercy hospital on March 3, 1943. He was raised in Chula Vista and graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1961, and later from Southwestern Community College. Tom’s claim to fame as the school photographer in high school was a photo of President Eisenhower disembarking from his helicopter at the San Diego Country Club in 1960.



Tom’s father introduced the family to boating when he was a child. Summer boat trips to Catalina, playing his guitar on the back deck, and swimming in the crystal- clear waters around Avalon instilled a love of boating and the water. In the summer of 1962, Tom worked in Avalon, playing his guitar and greeting the passengers in the town square upon their arrival from the daily steamer.



Soon after his father, Mark H. Money, passed away in 1963 Tom decided to follow his passion of sailing. He moved to Hawaii and began a journey “hitchhiking” around the world on sailboats. Offering deep-water seaman skills, readiness to help, and evening entertainment, Tom easily found opportunities to crew on different yachts around the world. His sailing adventures took him to many ports including Tahiti, Fiji, New Zealand, other South Sea Islands, Australia, South Africa, the Caribbean, and up to Newport, Rhode Island. He often stayed several weeks or months in ports, where he would earn money singing and playing his guitar at various bars and hotels, including the famous Black Pearl in Newport, RI.



In 1969, Tom continued his adventures joining a gold mining company that was dredging the Bering Sea, between Alaska and Russia, looking for gold. Tom often recalled, “We were off the coast of Nome and a big storm came in which created huge chunks of ice. Our boat was crushed, and we walked ashore across the ice about a quarter mile. The whole town turned out in the middle of the night with sleds to help us off load the boat before it sank.”



In 1970, Tom crewed on a square-rigged iron windjammer, Endeavour 2, from Tahiti to Sydney, Australia to commemorate Captain James Cook’s discovery of Australia in 1770.



Tom returned home in the summer of 1970 and entered the family real estate business, Money Realty on Third Avenue in Chula Vista. His father started the business in 1944. His office in downtown Chula Vista, holds the longevity record in San Diego County for a continuous location as a real estate office.



Throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, he sailed on numerous international yacht races from San Diego Yacht Club down the coast of Mexico. In 1976, Tom served on a committee to save The Star of India, and on July 4th he was part of the crew for the bicentennial sail.



In 1991, a two-man race was held from San Diego to Honolulu to raise money for Mercy Hospital. The Race for Life was a 2,250-mile race across the Pacific Ocean. John Walton, a member of the Walmart family, was building a new style of trimaran sailboat, that was light and fast, called a Corsair in National City. Tom went to John and asked him to sponsor him in this race. After asking Tom several questions, Walton decided to crew with him on the race. Twelve-and-one-half days later, on a 27-foot corsair, they were the first boat to finish.



Long considered a legendary figure at Pacific Southcoast Association of Realtors (PSAR), Tom served as President in 1984. He took great delight in hooking up first time buyers with a home, said Sherry. In addition to serving as President, Tom served on numerous PSAR committees, received the PSAR Realtor of the Year award, and was a Director of the California Association of Realtors.



Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said, “Tom Money was more than a successful businessman and realtor. He had a great sense of community pride and was someone who believed in giving back through volunteerism on boards, commissions, and especially devoting his time and treasure through his leadership and service in our Chula Vista Kiwanis Club. He will be missed.”



August 8, 2018, was Proclaimed by The City of Chula Vista and The County of San Diego as Tom Money Day. Tom was honored and surprised with a reception on the Berkeley, San Diego Maritime Museum, in recognition of his numerous civic, business and philanthropic contributions to the city. The celebration gathering drew the attendance of four mayors from Chula Vista to honor him.



Tom was often spotted riding his red Vespa around town. Tom and Vespa riding partner, David “Bud” Wilson, were known to friends as the “Vesparados.” With his duffel bag and guitar bungeed to his scooter, the Vesparados enjoyed travels from San Francisco down the coast to San Diego, winding through the Napa Valley, Borrego desert, Baja, roads along the back county, and most importantly, finding restaurants to stop by for lunch.



Real estate broker, associate, and family friend, Mayra Swanson, recently took over the real estate and property management business.



Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry, two daughters, Courtney Money and Colleen Varnum, her husband Matt, and two grandsons, Evan and Zach; sisters, Susanna Money of Reno, Roxanne Zunich, and husband John of Fresno, along with cousins, friends, and family. He was preceded in death by his parents Mark H. Money and Jane Milke Money.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the San Diego Yacht Club.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the San Diego Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one the following in Tom Money's memory: San Diego Yacht Club Junior Sailing Department, 1011 Anchorage Lane, San Diego 92106, Attention: Jeff Johnson, or Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.