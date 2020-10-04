Thomas Gerald Sturdivant

August 15, 1957 - September 26, 2020

Rancho Bernardo

Thomas Gerald Sturdivant of Rancho Bernardo died unexpectedly on September 26, 2020. Born August 15, 1957, in Minneapolis, MN, he has resided in San Diego since the age of four. Tom attended the University of San Diego High School, where he excelled in baseball.Tom was employed with the City of San Diego Treasurer's Office for 25 years. He was a loyal Padres fan, enjoyed all sports and working out, casinos and traveling, especially often to Banff, Canada, and the major league ballparks. Tom was preceded in death by his father Roy and his sister Nancy. He is survived by his mother Joy Sturdivant and brother Bill Sturdivant, both of Rancho Bernardo; his sister Susan (Tom) Whitesell of Pacific Palisades; his sister Cathy (Austin) Moherman of Newport Beach; sister Vicki Audette of Texas; nieces Jolene, Casey, Claire and Madeline, and nephews James and David; and his best friend and former wife, Kathy Sturdivant, and numerous Derby relatives.We will miss Tom dearly. Services will be private.



