1/1
Thomas Gerald Sturdivant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Gerald Sturdivant
August 15, 1957 - September 26, 2020
Rancho Bernardo
Thomas Gerald Sturdivant of Rancho Bernardo died unexpectedly on September 26, 2020. Born August 15, 1957, in Minneapolis, MN, he has resided in San Diego since the age of four. Tom attended the University of San Diego High School, where he excelled in baseball.Tom was employed with the City of San Diego Treasurer's Office for 25 years. He was a loyal Padres fan, enjoyed all sports and working out, casinos and traveling, especially often to Banff, Canada, and the major league ballparks. Tom was preceded in death by his father Roy and his sister Nancy. He is survived by his mother Joy Sturdivant and brother Bill Sturdivant, both of Rancho Bernardo; his sister Susan (Tom) Whitesell of Pacific Palisades; his sister Cathy (Austin) Moherman of Newport Beach; sister Vicki Audette of Texas; nieces Jolene, Casey, Claire and Madeline, and nephews James and David; and his best friend and former wife, Kathy Sturdivant, and numerous Derby relatives.We will miss Tom dearly. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved