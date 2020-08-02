Thomas H. Fuller, Jr. October 14, 1916 - July 19, 2020 La Mesa Thomas Henry Fuller, Jr. died peacefully in his home. He was born in Ringgold, Georgia, to Thomas Sr. and Viola Alice Adams. Tom graduated from Sale Creek High in Tennessee and joined the Navy in 1935. He was a Chief Petty Officer on the U.S.S. Farenholt as a Boilerman.In 1944 Tom received a Bronze star for his actions after a torpedo hit the ship. The House of Representatives commended the ship on July 30, 2008, for actions during WWII.Tom retired in 1955 and then worked at Western Metal Supply for 20 years.He and his wife Erika were members of the Alaska Club. He loved to garden and grew prodigious amounts of tasty tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables, which he shared with friends.His wife and stepson preceded him in death. Interment at El Camino Memorial on August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Heartfelt thanks to Sharp Hospice and Comfort Keepers.



