1/1
Thomas H. Fuller Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Fuller, Jr. October 14, 1916 - July 19, 2020 La Mesa Thomas Henry Fuller, Jr. died peacefully in his home. He was born in Ringgold, Georgia, to Thomas Sr. and Viola Alice Adams. Tom graduated from Sale Creek High in Tennessee and joined the Navy in 1935. He was a Chief Petty Officer on the U.S.S. Farenholt as a Boilerman.In 1944 Tom received a Bronze star for his actions after a torpedo hit the ship. The House of Representatives commended the ship on July 30, 2008, for actions during WWII.Tom retired in 1955 and then worked at Western Metal Supply for 20 years.He and his wife Erika were members of the Alaska Club. He loved to garden and grew prodigious amounts of tasty tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables, which he shared with friends.His wife and stepson preceded him in death. Interment at El Camino Memorial on August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Heartfelt thanks to Sharp Hospice and Comfort Keepers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved