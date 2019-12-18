|
|
Thomas Joseph Petre January 29, 1944 - December 6, 2019 Solana Beach Thomas Joseph Petre passed away in Encinitas, CA, on December 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75. Tom was born in Huntington, Indiana on January 29, 1944. The eldest son of five children, he enjoyed a mid-western small-town upbringing alongside his brothers and sisters Patricia, Fred, Ronald and Susan. After proudly graduating from Purdue University, he headed west to California to live the rest of his days building his business with his wife Marge, and raising their two children in beautiful Solana Beach, where each day was "another day in paradise." Tom was a mechanical engineer, acting as a manufacturers' representative for Southern California for over 40 years. He loved to work and was a caring and devoted father, always quick with a pithy saying that made his children (and wife sometimes) laugh. As a well-respected and active member of the community of Solana Beach, he was an early and involved figure behind the 101 westside redevelopment project. He was a proud member and former treasurer of the Del Mar Rotary Club and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife Marjorie; his two children, Katherine and Greg with his wife Lynette, and his granddaughters, Gwyneth and Eloise. He will be missed.A Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on December 20th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Rotary Club of Del Mar, The or The Knights of Columbus.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019