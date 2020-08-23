Thomas Kingston Pembleton

April 1, 1928 - August 9, 2020

ENCINITAS

Thomas Kingston Pembleton, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, joining our mother, Carolyn Green Pembleton. Tom was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 1, 1928, to James Delmar Pembleton (originally from Canada) and Gertrude Kingston Pembleton.After graduating from high school in Lapeer, Michigan, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After his service he and Carolyn got married and Tom attended Michigan State University. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.In 1951, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. While there he was a project engineer, managing special projects as the director of the propeller laboratory.Tom was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and began work at Continental Motors in Detroit; the company designed and built gas turbines. He was transferred to the company's plant in Santa Barbara in 1959. When that plant closed Tom accepted a position with Solar Turbines in San Diego, where he worked until his retirement.In 1975, Tom was offered a position with Solar's sales and services division London, England. While there Tom and Carolyn were able to travel a great deal and visited many cities in Europe. In their later years they often reminisced about what a wonderful experience it had been and the great people they had met. Tom also mentioned many times that he had enjoyed his career very much and all of the interesting projects of which he had been a part.Upon retiring Tom and Carolyn enjoyed sailing and were members of the Mission Bay Yacht Club. Tom took up tennis and played for many years. They loved beach life and lived in Mission Beach for over fifteen years. Along the way Carolyn developed dementia, and Tom cared for her very well until her passing in 2013.Dad loved his family very much and was very proud of each member. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting with them or hearing about their activities and accomplishments. He is survived by Thomas K. Pembleton, Jr. and his wife, Denise Long Pembleton, Valerie Pembleton Riedler, her husband Mark Riedler, grandchildren Dan Riedler (Britt Florey Riedler), Marea Riedler (Doug Dellaccio), and Lani Riedler, and great-grandchildren, Bennett Riedler, Ryan Riedler, and Axel Dellaccio.We would like to thank the staff members at the Senior Comfort Care home, in Encinitas, and Hospice of the North Coast, in Carlsbad, for the wonderful care they provided Dad for the past six months.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store