Thomas M. Stephens December 18, 1941 - October 16, 2019 La Mesa, CA Thomas Michael Stephens was born on December 18, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Clarice and Leonard Stephens. They lived in Texas and Florida before moving to California and eventually ending up on Crestland Drive in 1950. Tom was an only child, so when they moved here, he had an instant pack of friends on "the hill" to play kick-the-can and football and everything in between. The neighborhood kids turned into friends for life. Tom attended Blessed Sacrament and then to Saint Augustine High School. He played football for Saints and met many of his best friends there. He attended UC Berkeley and Cal Poly Pomona, where he played football, before landing at San Diego State. At SDSU Tom met a girl from a Blessed Sacrament family known for having a boisterous way and a lot of kids. He introduced himself in the dining hall to Mary McIver and he wooed her with rides in his slick little TR. He worked his tail off to earn a Mechanical Engineering degree and went to Officer Candidate School. This lead to a six-month tour in Vietnam on the USS Bradley and three years of total service and upon his return in 1970 he married Mary. They took a road trip honeymoon that took them to Yosemite where a bear came close to nabbing their steaks. Tom and Mary moved into the Crestland Drive house. The younger McIver siblings experienced camping, Chinese food and trips to Baja at their uncle's insistence. Tom and Mary travelled and went camping and enjoyed their freedom until Erin was born in 1974 and Devin in 1978. Tom was a doting father and enjoyed explaining how things worked. Tom expanded Erin and Devin's interests by taking them to see Cab Calloway, going camping, by building stuff with them and taking everything apart. Tom modeled a love of learning, traveling, exploring and a drive to experience the freedom that comes from heading off into the hills. He was adept at fixing almost everything and over-building what he built from scratch. He worked for the Navy as an engineer for most of his life where he was known as the "Great White." The phone would ring in the middle of the night and he would be off to remote locations to hop on an aircraft carrier and figure out why its engine had quit. Tom would return from all over the world with stories of what he had seen and eaten. He had a gift for replicating the dishes he had eaten while traveling to share with his family. Epic camping trips were taken for a month at a time many summers. He brimmed with pride at the educational and recreational achievements of his kids. Tom had a particular love to share with all the animals in his life and there were always animals around. The dogs were spoiled with the ends of ice cream cones and the cats enjoyed tiny cat pancakes on weekend mornings. Upon his retirement, he built and tinkered to his heart's content and he sought out his Saints crew and enjoyed his time with them. He was a volunteer and leader on the old Route 80 group. No one laughed louder at his own jokes than Tom. He lived a life full of humor and love and he will truly be missed by Mary, Erin, Devin and all eight of his grandkids.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019