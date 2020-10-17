1/1
Thomas M. Stephens
1941 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
November 12, 2019
Mary, Erin and Devin, My sympathies for your loss, but I am sure you all have many happy and fond memories of your Dad. He was a mentor for many people and he had the respect of even more. It was great working for and with him. I always marveled how fast he could run when travelling for work and we had to hustle to get a connecting flight. Remember the happy days and the sorrow will diminish.
V/R Ed Hafer
October 25, 2019
We are very sad to hear of Uncle Toms passing. We hope for peace and comfort during this difficult time. May you celebrate and look back on his life with fond memories. Sending lots of love from Virginia.
Sincerely, Sean and Cailyn Bartonicek
Sean and Cailyn Bartonicek
October 25, 2019
Dear Mary, Erin and Devin I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked supporting Tom, as a contractor, when he ran the SEMMSS/AEC Division at NAVSEACENPAC for a number of years. Tom was the Salt of the Earth type of man. In addition to work we enjoyed many a laugh together. If I had a problem I could always go to him, seek his advice and voila problem solved. Tom's sense of humor was always entertaining. Eternal Rest grant unto to Tom, Oh Lord, and let Perpetual Light shine upon him.
Peter Curtin
October 24, 2019
Tom was a delight to have as a Brother-in -Law, He had the best stories and the greatest chuckle. He would tell a joke and laugh to his heart's content. Growing up he use to take us to places that we would, otherwise, never have visited. He and Mary would take the time to cook us gourmet meals and we would sit for hours & chat over a glass of wine or an ice cold beer. He always took the time to talk to everyone in the room and had a genuine interest in what all his nieces and nephews were doing.Tom will be greatly missed, but will be remembered every time we see Erin and Devin, their mannerisms, their voices, their laughs, so much like Tom...And by the way, Sorry, sister, Kath, Tom use to tell me not to tell anyone, but that I was his favorite sister-in law!

Rest well and tinker lots and hope you had a boisterous welcome from your mom and dad and all of the McIver clan!
trish McIver-Wolfe
Sister
October 23, 2019
Tom was always a great Brother-in-law in that he shone brightly at every family gathering. He was always interested in what you were currently doing and where you planned on going in the future. He often quietly told me I was his favorite sister-in-law! Then he would turn and laugh and say "keep it to yourself, I could get in a lot of hot water for that statement." Being that there are 'SIX" sister-in-laws, we always had a good chuckle in the end. Tom both Ivan and I as well as Gina, Ian and Sean Henry will certainly miss you, especially your Navy stories, but we know you will have a good audience in Heaven too. Hopefully they won't make you the Mess Treasurer....
Love and Prayers, The Bartoniceks
P.S. Without a doubt you truly are my favorite brother-in-law, after all we are birthday buddies!
Kathy Bartonicek
October 22, 2019
Mary, Erin & Devin,
My heart goes out to you. Tom was a great man and influenced many throughout his life. I worked for him and with him for many years. He taught me so many life lessons from love of family to flying airplanes, never ending home renovation projects and car restoration. I still quote him to my children and friends very often. He loved you all very much and was a man with a huge heart. I loved going to car shows with him searching for old Buick parts :) I am sorry for your loss and know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.

With love and respect,

Len DeStefano Jr.
Leonard DeStefano
October 21, 2019
Mary:

Winona and I wish you and your family our condolences. Tom was a great friend. I remember the boat we built together which provided Tom with the opportunity to build and test his variable pitch propeller! He loved engineering. He always had a fun joke to tell.
We will all miss him.
John and Winona Avila
October 21, 2019
Mary,
Tom was a good man and a good friend. I have fond memories of time spent on the hill with Dan and Tom during our high school football days. We all held Tom in high regard for his character, humor and commitment to his family. Dan Conaway always felt there was just something special about Tom and gave him the affectionate nickname Eebs.
God bless you and the kids in the days ahead,
-Steve Welch
steve Welch
October 20, 2019
Mary, I am so very sorry for the loss of your great love. What a great, happy life you built together, not to mention your 2 wonderful kids who have gifted you with your grandchildren. He will always be in your heart and in your memories.
Love you my dear friend, Lisa
Lisa Love
October 20, 2019
A wonderful neighbor and friend! And what a builder! Building was a never-ending passion--especially on his house.
Sandia Tuttle
Friend
October 20, 2019
Tom, Jerry Sherry and I always sat in the back row in classes at Saints, most memorable was Fr. Smith's physics class.

Tom and I had lunches together when he would come up to Seattle to visit his daughter. He sure liked to talk about his football playing days at Saints with vivid memories as to who did what on certain plays. It was fun reminiscing about all our time together at Saints.

RIP friend, Lenny
Len Stoll
October 20, 2019
Mary-I am very sorry for your loss. Tom was a great person. Ever since we first met at Blessed Sacrament, so many years ago, I enjoyed being around him. His positive attitude and courteous manner (and his enjoyment of a good joke) were hallmarks for him. I often wish we had stayed closer in touch, but I'm very glad we got to see you both at Dave and Cece's not too long ago. I know this is a very sad period, but I hope your happy memories and God's grace will help you through this difficult time. You, Erin, and Devin will be in my prayers. God Bless, Rich O'Lear
October 20, 2019
Remembering your great love story today and always.
Slifford Sarrault
October 20, 2019
Tom, Jerry Sherry and I always sat in the back row at Saints classes, most memorable was Fr. Smith's physics class. He was one of my closest friends at Saints and we even went to Blessed Sacrament in the 7th grade together.

Tom and I had lunches together when he came up to Seattle to visit his daughter. And yes he did laugh at his own jokes. He loved to talk about his football playing days at Saints. I enjoyed visiting with him and his wife at the 50th reunion, and was surprised not to see him at the 60th. RIP my friend.

Len Stoll
October 20, 2019
Clifford Sarrault
