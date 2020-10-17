Tom was a delight to have as a Brother-in -Law, He had the best stories and the greatest chuckle. He would tell a joke and laugh to his heart's content. Growing up he use to take us to places that we would, otherwise, never have visited. He and Mary would take the time to cook us gourmet meals and we would sit for hours & chat over a glass of wine or an ice cold beer. He always took the time to talk to everyone in the room and had a genuine interest in what all his nieces and nephews were doing.Tom will be greatly missed, but will be remembered every time we see Erin and Devin, their mannerisms, their voices, their laughs, so much like Tom...And by the way, Sorry, sister, Kath, Tom use to tell me not to tell anyone, but that I was his favorite sister-in law!



Rest well and tinker lots and hope you had a boisterous welcome from your mom and dad and all of the McIver clan!

trish McIver-Wolfe

Sister