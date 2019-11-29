|
|
Thomas Michael Van Hengel June 4, 1957 - November 9, 2019 San Diego Thomas Michael Van Hengel, (Tommy Thompson), 62, of San Diego, CA, passed away on his boat at Safe Harbor Cabrillo Isle Marina on Sat., November 9, 2019. Tommy was born June 4, 1957 in Kansas City, KS to John and Beverlee Van Hengel. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East HS and attended Kansas University. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and eventually moved to San Diego.He worked as a commercial diver for a period and then moved on to becoming an independent buyer and seller of cars, houses, and boats. He was a very gregarious person who made friends everywhere he went. He is survived by his mother, Beverlee Thompson; brothers, John Van Hengel and David Thompson; step-brothers, Rick (Linda) Thompson, and John (Michele) Thompson, and step-sister Jill (Tom) Harbrecht.To accommodate his many friends there will be two celebrations of life. One at the Scottsdale Bible church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ, November 30 at 1:00 pm followed by a gathering at Handlebar J. A; second one will be held at the Clubhouse at the Tuileries, 10801 Glenwood St., Overland Park, KS, December 7th at 3:00 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019