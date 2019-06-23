Thomas Peter Kopkowski 1964 - 2019 San Diego Thomas Peter Kopkowski 55, passed away April 2019 due to health issues. Tom was born February 20, 1964 in Summit, New Jersey.He lived an active life in San Diego, graduating from Clairemont High School where he was involved with the Swim and Water Polo teams. He started his career as a printing press operator, working for the San Diego County of Education for over 10 years. He worked several jobs in the printing industry including Sea World and Vanard Lithograph. Landscaping was also an interest where he served many friends and neighbors. During this time Tom attended Mesa College and took on-line courses to obtain his plumbing certification and had been working for the last decade as a plumber. He was known for his wonderful job ethics, communication and friendly demeanor.Tom enjoyed his family, camping in the desert and music. He could always be found playing his guitar and singing songs, some of which he composed. Tom and his wife Deborah were involved at Horizon Christian Fellowship and The Branch Church as worship leaders for 25 years. He was very active in a number of athletic hobbies including surfing, snow skiing, biking, hiking and swimming. He liked to cook and barbeque and work on the various cars and vans he owned over the years.He was a popular sight at the Swap Meets in San Diego County.Tom was friendly, out-going and had a compassionate heart for anyone in need.Tom is survived by his wife, Deborah of 27 years; his children, Peter and Jillian Kopkowski; his father, Peter Kopkowski and wife, A.J., all of San Diego and sisters, Page Nyn (NV), Jean Abac (NV), and Michelle Diekmeyer (OH).Please join us at a Celebration of Life Memorial held on Saturday, June 29th, at 11:00am at Clairemont Emmanuel Baptist Church 2610 Galveston St., San Diego, CA 92110. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 23 to June 27, 2019