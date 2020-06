I was trying to contact Tom to say hi, as I seem to do every 2-4 years. I worked with Tom at Specialist Printing and really enjoyed his company and friendship. I camped with Tom and one of his kids in the desert once and will never forget this trip. I was really shocked to find this article and want to give my condolences to his family and children. He was a good man and always talked about his love of his family, his children and God.

Mike Perry