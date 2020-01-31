|
Thomas Robert Remensperger February 14, 1951 - December 20, 2019 Poway Thomas Robert Remensperger, long-time resident of Poway, went home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019, at the age of 68, surrounded by family and close friends, after a seven-year battle with liver cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 28th, at 1 pm at The Church at Rancho Bernardo, 11740 Bernardo Plaza Court, Rancho Bernardo, CA 92128.Thomas "Tom" Remensperger was born to Robert and Betty Remensperger in San Francisco, CA, on Valentine's Day of 1951, the oldest of four boys. Tom grew up in the Bay Area playing a variety of sports and making outrageously funny and lasting memories with his brothers. He graduated from Mills High School in 1969, then completed a dual bachelor's in civil engineering and economics at the University of California, Davis. While at UC Davis, he began dating his future wife and the love of his life, Susan Harris.After graduating, Tom moved to Arizona to be near Susan who was finishing her Nursing Degree. Tom and Susan were married in Phoenix, Arizona on July 6, 1974, and made their home in Glendale while he began his career with Sundt Construction. In 1988, Tom was transferred by Sundt to San Diego where they had acquired a construction company called Ninteman Construction. Tom became the President of their San Diego office. From 2003 to 2013, Tom served as President of Legacy Building Services, Inc. in San Diego. In 2013, Tom was instrumental in opening a San Diego branch for Cannon Constructors. He helped develop it into the successful team it is today.Thomas and Susan have three children - two sons, Robert and Michael, and a daughter, Jennifer. While they were growing up, Tom could regularly be found on the playing fields coaching his children and teaching them to be devoted San Francisco Giants and 49ers fans. He was an instigator of laughter and was always in the middle of fun and chaos. He could often be found on the golf course for fun, work, and charitable causes. He loved his walks with their dog, Sadie, and made fast friends with the neighbors in Poway every time he walked her.Tom's faith in God and his love of Christ was evident in all that he did. He and Susan were active in their church, including hosting a small group to help newly married couples navigate life together. Tom's passion for giving back to his community was evident in his work with the church, Century Club, and other charities he supported.Tom was preceded in death by his father, Bob. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 45 years, Susan, and his children, Bob (Darci), Jenny (Cardiff) Scott-Robinson, and Mike (Allison), his five amazing grandchildren, Brianna, Kierstin, Heidi, Emma, and Jacob, by his mother, Betty, his three brothers, Jim (Jo), Doug (Marcia), and Greg (Jodi), and their families as well as his loving companion and rescue dog, Sadie. His passing will be mourned by numerous lifelong friends and extended family.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the following charities: Stand Up To Cancer (https://standuptocancer.org) Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation (https://www.soteria precisionmedicine.org) Family Life (https://www.familylife.com.au)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020