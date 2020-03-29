|
Thomas Stewart King May 20, 1934 - March 23, 2020 San Diego Thomas Stewart King passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Monday, March 23, 2020, after a valiant 19 year battle from the effects of a series of strokes that disabled him over time. Born on May 20, 1934, in Los Angeles, CA, "Tommy", as he was known, was raised in El Centro, CA, and moved to Brawley, CA, in 1940, where he lived through his freshman year attending Brawley High School. He then moved back to El Centro for his sophomore and junior year at Central Union High School before transferring for his senior year at Carlsbad Army and Navy Academy, where he graduated in June of 1952. Tommy competed in football and baseball throughout high school and was also a member of the Boy Scouts and Junior National Rifle Association and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Upon graduation from high school, Tommy enrolled at Pomona College in Claremont, CA. Before transferring to San Diego State University where he joined the SAE fraternity and graduated in 1956 with a BS degree in Business Administration. While at SDSU, the then "Tom" King met his future bride, Sherry Barratt, on a blind date at an SAE luau party and married on December 30, 1956. In June of 1956, Tom began his professional career with Coldwell Banker & Company, the predecessor to CB Richard Ellis, as a residential mortgage loan salesman in the Beverly Hills office. He was transferred to San Diego to open a new office in 1959, where he was promoted to manager of the Mortgage Loan Department. In 1959 Tom and Sherry started their family, first with Linda, followed by Steve and Jimmy. In 1970 Tom was promoted to sales manager of the Commercial Real Estate brokerage group, where he worked until January 1, 1980, when he retired. Tom was charismatic and made lifelong relationships with friends from his childhood in El Centro-Brawley, college at SDSU, and of course, the many salesmen he mentored and encouraged at CB Richard Ellis. As Tom entered his early retirement, he continued to stay active in real estate, while encouraging his children to learn the business. After his retirement, Tom spent the next 30 years traveling the world with Sherry, many friends, kids, and grandkids. Together, travel became their passion, and Tom and Sherry visited over 90 countries, of which his safaris in Africa and family cruises highlighted the list of his favorite adventures. Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Melvin Oscar King, and Isabella Stewart (Ross) King, and is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Sherry Adele King; his daughter, Linda Jeanne King Moffatt, and husband, Tyson; his son, Thomas Stephen King, and wife, Lynne; his son, James Stewart King, and wife Wende; and grandchildren, Scott Moffatt, and his wife, Kate, Kyle Moffatt, Sean Moffatt, Taylor King O'Maley, and her husband, Jackson, Oscar King, Wesley King; grand twins, Kennedy and Charlotte King, and his sister, Elizabeth King Findley.A special thank you from our family to Tom's caregivers over the last 10 years, Marybelle and Kim, for their tender loving kindness and attention to Tom. Our family has been blessed by Tom and the generosity he exhibited, sharing his time and talents with us all.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020