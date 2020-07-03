Dear Father Tom,

I miss knowing you are "on this planet" and after I noticed your name on recent Diocesan Prayer Calendar for priests, I made sure that I prayed the Rosary for you! Thank you for all of your years of service to God's people, especially at St. Patrick's Church, where I knew you in the early '80s. A favorite memory was a class you taught to my fifth graders. We had agreed beforehand that you'd answer their questions about the priesthood, so I asked the children to write out what they'd like to know. When I came back to the classroom, you came out and were nearly DANCING because you had enjoyed your session tremendously!! Now, you must be dancing for joy as you receive your Eternal Reward from God!! With love and prayers

Patricia Garcia