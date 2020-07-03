1/
Rev. Thomas W. Behan
1932 - 2019
In memory of Rev. Thomas W. Behan.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
JUL
9
Burial
01:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 29, 2019
A great shepherd to his flock, and a spiritual mentor to me for the priesthood. R.I.P., Beanie.
Todd Scull
July 9, 2019
Dear Father Tom,
I miss knowing you are "on this planet" and after I noticed your name on recent Diocesan Prayer Calendar for priests, I made sure that I prayed the Rosary for you! Thank you for all of your years of service to God's people, especially at St. Patrick's Church, where I knew you in the early '80s. A favorite memory was a class you taught to my fifth graders. We had agreed beforehand that you'd answer their questions about the priesthood, so I asked the children to write out what they'd like to know. When I came back to the classroom, you came out and were nearly DANCING because you had enjoyed your session tremendously!! Now, you must be dancing for joy as you receive your Eternal Reward from God!! With love and prayers
Patricia Garcia
