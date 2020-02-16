San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Thomas William McNamara


1926 - 2020
Thomas William McNamara Obituary
Thomas William McNamara January 28, 2020 San Diego Thomas William McNamara, RADM (ret), sailed gently on to fairer seas on January 28, 2020, at 93 years of age, with his family at his side. Born in Miner's Mills, PA, to William McNamara and Mary "Mollie" Quigley, Tom graduated from King's Point Merchant Marine Academy and Lehigh University.His marriage to Claire Carr brought great joy, endless support, and 7 children. A successful US Navy career as a surface warfare officer, led to worldwide travel and commands of USS Robison and USS Chicago, with his last station as Commandant, 9th Naval District, Great Lakes, Il. His achievements in the guidance of his crews were a source of pride and many sea stories. Following a decade with Cubic Corporation, Tom retired to volunteer his expertise to the San Diego County Grand Jury, Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, and St. Therese Catholic Church, spanning over three decades of service. Saturday golf, Chargers, Padres, USD University of the Third Age, opera, and travel kept him young. Tom lived his life with integrity, fortitude, resilience, determination, devotion to his family, and dedication to his Catholic faith. Each dawn for him brought "another day in which to excel."His presence lives on through his family: wife, Claire: seven children, Sharon (Laurence Andres), William, Daniel (Kathy Jo), Joseph (Debra), Thomas (Tracey), Robert (Debra), and Patrick (Amy), and 21 grandchildren. St. Therese Catholic Church, Vigil, February 19, 4:30 pm, Funeral Service, February 20, 10:30 am. www.featheringillmortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
