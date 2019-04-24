Tilford Til' Layne September 7, 1932 - April 10, 2019 ESCONDIDO Tilford Layne 86, Escondido resident for 40 years, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home. He was born in Wonder, Kentucky and grew up in Betsy Layne, KY. Til served in the Army and worked as a computer engineer/ Vice President of manufacturing. He was married to Nancy Joan Eaves for 59 years. Til is survived by his sister, Melinee Clark of Nancy, KY and his six children: Daphne Layne Metts, Robin Layne Modaffare, Scott Layne, Derek Layne, Kelly Layne and Barry Layne. He has 12 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, to hike, travel, exploring Baja California and Mexico. He restored antique cars, built additions, enjoyed wood-working; constantly reinvented himself as needed. He loved life, his wife, his children, and grandchildren and they loved him. He was a voracious reader and spent countless hours relaxing on his patio with our mother watching the sun set each evening. In these latter years he took up walking twice a day, going to the gym and was still working on an addition he and his wife started until he passed. He was a very generous, hard working man who valued life-long friendships. He had intense curiosity and a great sense of humor. Our lives will be less bright without him in them. If you would like to pay your respects and join us in celebrating his wonderful life, we will be gathering at Tilford's home on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 12:00pm 4:00pm. Questions, please call 760-612-6287. No flowers please. If you would like to do something for the family please make a donation to the s Project. P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 in his name. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary