Timberlynn Suzanne Williams August 14, 1956 - June 11, 2019 San Diego Timberlynn Suzanne Williams, 62, born on August 14, 1956, passed peacefully on June 11, 2019, with her daughter, Erika Marier, by her side. Her father, Hap Williams, and mother, Billie June Williams, were married 42 years, before his passing in 1995. Timberlynn graduated from Madison High School in San Diego, class of 1974, and lived all her life in the San Diego North County area. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends and her many travels to Hawaii. She is survived by her mother, Billie June Williams; her brother, Joseph Williams; and daughter, Erika Marier, who was from her first marriage to Avian Kee. Her extended family includes her stepdaughters: Shelley Smith, Sommer Brussich and Ashley Peterson, from her second marriage to Gary Smith of 28 years. She will be missed by all, including the five grandsons, seven granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters. Her mother and father's relatives mostly remain in Oklahoma and Louisiana. Her favorite uncle nicknamed her "Sweet Cheeks" as a child, which stuck throughout her life. A private Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, for invited friends and family. Rest In Peace.She Will Be Missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019