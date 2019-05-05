|
Timothy Sell April 8, 2019 La Mesa Timothy Sell, age 67, passed away April 8 in Flynn Springs, CA. Preceded in death by his father, Carlton Sell; survived by his mother, Florence; siblings, Jeffrey, (Virginia) Bradley, Pamela (Chuck) Steven, and a host of loving nieces, nephews. Celebration of Life, May 11, 2-4 pm at Harry Griffin Park, La Mesa, CA. Final resting place, Hampden Cemetery, Columbus, Wi.Donations: Azeltine School, 4027 Normal St., San Diego, CA 92103.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019