My condolences to the Sell family for your loss ,Tim was a great man who I will never forget all the great things he did for me and my family ,if it wasn't for tim I would of never had a normal happy childhood,he got us a house and did so much for my mom and my sibblings ,and the Sell family treated us with love and also did so much for my family and I will never forget that as long as I live may the Lord comfort you all

Richard Chavez