Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Thompson Obituary
Tina Thompson La Mesa resident Memorial Service will be Friday, December 6 at 3:00 pm at San Diego's First Presbyterian Church at 4th & Date St. in the smaller chapel. Join us in celebrating Tina's amazing life. Tina always strived for independence in life even as she depended on a wheelchair. She accomplished college and divinity degrees; and served in several county churches. Tina showed strength through life until bone marrow failure (leukemia) took her from us. September 30, 1953 - November 21, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -