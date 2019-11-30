|
Tina Thompson La Mesa resident Memorial Service will be Friday, December 6 at 3:00 pm at San Diego's First Presbyterian Church at 4th & Date St. in the smaller chapel. Join us in celebrating Tina's amazing life. Tina always strived for independence in life even as she depended on a wheelchair. She accomplished college and divinity degrees; and served in several county churches. Tina showed strength through life until bone marrow failure (leukemia) took her from us. September 30, 1953 - November 21, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019