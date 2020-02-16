|
Tindera Carolyn DiStefano September 21, 1929 - January 21, 2020 San Diego Tina DiStefano passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and raised in New York City, the daughter of Thomas and Eralda DiStefano. She is survived by two sisters, Joan Zirkel of Palos Verdes and Barbara Cameron of Hemet California, nieces, Sabrina and Alex, nephew, Trey, and eight grandnieces and nephews.Tina was a graduate of Hunter College and became a chemist in the food industry, where she held management positions across the country.On retiring, she moved to San Diego, where she became a Docent at the Natural History and the Mingei Museums. Here, she continued her charity works with the Catholic Worker as President. She was also a founding member of Mary Magdalene Apostle Catholic Community, a Roman Catholic Women Priests community.Mass will be celebrated with the Mary Magdalene Apostle Catholic Community on Saturday, March 28th, at 1:00 pm at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2696 Melbourne Drive, San Diego 92123. Donations can be sent to Mary Magdalene Apostle Catholic Community at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, or to the San Diego Catholic Worker, at P.O. Box 127244, San Diego, CA, 92112.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020