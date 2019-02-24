|
Toby Reid Leflang June 9, 1950 - January 23, 2019 San Diego Raised in Coronado. Son of J. Richard and Barbara Steele Leflang. Graduate of Coronado High and SDSU. He leaves his wife Diane Kinney Leflang, bonus children Zane and Monet Basler; brother Jamie (Lora) Leflang; brother-in-law Willard (Hannah) Kinney; nieces, nephews and cherished friends.He began his career advocating for youth and the disabled community. He created TLC an advertising company in 1990. His passion for music, writing and performing; his story-telling and sense of humor will be truly missed.Donations -www.accesstoindependence.orgCelebration: March 2, 2-5pm, Keller Williams, 12780 High Bluff, SD 92130
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019