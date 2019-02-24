Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Toby Leflang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toby Reid Leflang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Toby Reid Leflang Obituary
Toby Reid Leflang June 9, 1950 - January 23, 2019 San Diego Raised in Coronado. Son of J. Richard and Barbara Steele Leflang. Graduate of Coronado High and SDSU. He leaves his wife Diane Kinney Leflang, bonus children Zane and Monet Basler; brother Jamie (Lora) Leflang; brother-in-law Willard (Hannah) Kinney; nieces, nephews and cherished friends.He began his career advocating for youth and the disabled community. He created TLC an advertising company in 1990. His passion for music, writing and performing; his story-telling and sense of humor will be truly missed.Donations -www.accesstoindependence.orgCelebration: March 2, 2-5pm, Keller Williams, 12780 High Bluff, SD 92130
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.