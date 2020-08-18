1/1
Todd Albert Warshof
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

San Diego
Todd passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020. He was born February 8, 1977, in Rochester, New York. After graduating from The State University of New York at Buffalo, he moved to San Diego where he graduated magna cum laude from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. He practiced law in San Diego County, most recently as the sole proprietor of North Park Bankruptcy.Todd loved music, especially playing guitar daily, and collecting vintage records. He was an avid researcher of his ancestry and enjoyed writing about complex, philosophical subjects.Todd is survived by his son, Oliver Warshof
and Oliver's mother, Charise Crawford of Alpine, CA; father, Richard (Charis) Warshof of St. Petersburg, FL; brother, Derek (Kalin) Warshof of Penfield, NY and their children, Maya and Maxton; and stepfather, Ronald Stopani of New Port Richey, FL. He was predeceased by his mother, Melanie Stopani. Please consider a contribution in Todd's memory to NCADD-SD, 1359 Waterbury Court, San Marcos, CA 92078. Friends may leave a message at



www.alhiser-comer.com Todd Albert Warshof February 8, 1977 - August 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alhiser-Comer Mortuary
225 S. Broadway
Escondido, CA 92025
760-745-2162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alhiser-Comer Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved