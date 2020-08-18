San Diego
Todd passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020. He was born February 8, 1977, in Rochester, New York. After graduating from The State University of New York at Buffalo, he moved to San Diego where he graduated magna cum laude from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. He practiced law in San Diego County, most recently as the sole proprietor of North Park Bankruptcy.Todd loved music, especially playing guitar daily, and collecting vintage records. He was an avid researcher of his ancestry and enjoyed writing about complex, philosophical subjects.Todd is survived by his son, Oliver Warshof
and Oliver's mother, Charise Crawford of Alpine, CA; father, Richard (Charis) Warshof of St. Petersburg, FL; brother, Derek (Kalin) Warshof of Penfield, NY and their children, Maya and Maxton; and stepfather, Ronald Stopani of New Port Richey, FL. He was predeceased by his mother, Melanie Stopani. Please consider a contribution in Todd's memory to NCADD-SD, 1359 Waterbury Court, San Marcos, CA 92078. Friends may leave a message at www.alhiser-comer.com
Todd Albert Warshof February 8, 1977 - August 5, 2020