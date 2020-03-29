|
Todd Charles Fassler San Diego Todd Charles Fassler was born in San Diego on November 22, 1960. He was raised in San Carlos and attended Patrick Henry High School. Todd loved going fishing and playing poker, but his real passion was stock car racing. He raced his pure stock, the double (00), at Perris Auto Speedway where no one could beat him. Todd had many trophies to show for it. One thing everyone would agree on is that he had a huge heart to help anyone in need. Whether a friend or a complete stranger, Todd was there to help. Everywhere he went he would make friends with everyone. He also loved to make funny videos and send them to his friends and family to make them laugh or to cheer them up if they were having a bad day. It is with deep sadness, we announce he passed away on March 11, 2020. He suffered a major stroke on February 17 and passed just a few weeks later. There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of him (date to be determined later) to be posted on Facebook by his girlfriend Sheila Nichols. If you would like to contribute to the event, his sister-in-law Nancy Fassler has set up a Go Fund Me on Facebook. Todd is survived by two brothers, Mark Fassler (wife Nancy) and Bill Fassler, two nephews, Chad Fassler and Curt Fassler (and their families), his longtime girlfriend Sheila Nichols, his closest friend Patricia DePriest (husband Robert), and the many, many friends that Todd knew. HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED!! November 22, 1960 - March 11, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020