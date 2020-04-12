Home

Tom Camarda, 85, of Spring Valley, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the youngest of 8 children. His parents were immigrants from Palermo, Sicily, and moved to San Diego in 1935.Tom grew up in Little Italy and was a commercial tuna fisherman for 6 years and retired from Sullivan Van and Storage after 28 years of service.He was married to Cathie Camarda, who preceded him in death in 2010.Tom and his wife enjoyed traveling the U.S., Europe, and more. He was a Charger and Padre fan. Tom also enjoyed going to Barona Casino. Tom loved his family and friends and had a gregarious personality. He was quite the storyteller and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his daughters, Michele Camarda and Coleen Dill; son-in-law, Jim, 2 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Tom J. Tommy' Camarda February 15, 1934 - April 13, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
