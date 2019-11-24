|
Tom Tommy' Moore April 13, 1930 - October 29, 2019 Oceanside Tom Moore passed away in his sleep, while on hospice care, at his home with family by his side. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 13, 1930 to Henry and Margurete Moore. His family moved to Oceanside when he was 12 years old into a house on "The Strand" which overlooked the Pacific Ocean. He graduated from Oceanside High School as Captain of his football team and shortly thereafter, met his future wife, LeRae Delahunty. After high school, Tom and LeRae dated for a brief period before he enlisted into the United States Air Force and was sent to Texas for basic training. Immediately after graduating basic training, he was assigned his first duty station to Hickam AFB as a Radio Control Tower Operator. During the first few months in Hawaii, he proposed in a letter to LeRae and they were married in a chapel on Hickam AFB in June of 1952. Both Tom and LeRae were proud to call Hawaii home for 3 years until returning to Oceanside. Tom finished his active duty service in 1955 as a Technical Sergeant, earning several accommodations such as a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. His years in the service didn't end with the military; in 1964 he was hired by the Oceanside Fire Department and quickly moved through the ranks obtaining promotions to Engineer, Captain, Executive Officer, Operations Officer, Battalion Chief, and finally, retiring as Acting Fire Chief in 1984. Tom enjoyed many of the same activities as LeRae such as water skiing, snow skiing, country western line dancing, road trips, and cruises. Although Tom took the opportunity to go golfing as much as he could at Goat Hill in Oceanside, his greatest joy in life, especially towards the end, was the love and gratitude he had for his family. Tom is survived by his 3 children, Brian, Shawna, and Scott (Tonya), 5 grandchildren, Nikk (Victoria), Savannah (Michael), Matthew, Kevin, and Brianna, 5 great-grandchildren, Eli, Evalette, Josiah, Isabella, and Owen, and many other close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, LeRae Moore. A memorial service will be held for Tom on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Carlsbad Community Church; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Together Hospice Care, 7771 University Avenue, La Mesa, California 91942.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019