Obituary Condolences Flowers Tommy Dean Houshar May 16, 1935 - February 10, 2019 San Diego Tommy Houshar, one of San Diego's Best, passed away on February 10. He was an incredibly strong presence who approached life with great enthusiasm and commitment. Though born in Englewood, Colorado, Tommy spent most of his life in San Diego where he raised his family and became an accomplished businessman. He spent his final years in Rancho Mirage and enjoyed the Golf Community Lifestyle. Tommy was racing cars at a young age and this passion was prevalent throughout his life. He found a way to dovetail his work ethic with fun and along the way, built a Motocross Race Team and was part of the Pit Team for the Tide Hydroplane Boats. When pro hockey left San Diego, Tommy formed the semi-pro SD Sharks Hockey Team and filled the local ice arena with fans. Those were exciting times that kept him busy around the clock and young at heart.Hard work was Tommy's mantra and innovation was one of his many strengths. He was highly respected and would roll up his sleeves to get the job done. Nothing was too big and if he was helping someone, nothing was ever too small. He was known for his generosity and his leadership. He was very proud of his involvement with the Sheriff's Association and for receiving the SD Small Businessman of the Year Award in 1997. Tommy began his career as a truck driver, started a mobile repair service company and eventually, built Western Truck & Equipment, a full service commercial vehicle repair shop. With new opportunity on the horizon, he later developed Fabrication Technologies Industries, a metal manufacturing and integration company, which continues to thrive with his son, Joey, at the helm.Tommy was a dedicated and loving son to Joseph F. Houshar from Platte, Wyoming, and Eula (Corky) Ledford Houshar from Arapaho, Colorado, and their houseful of five boys including brothers, Dick and Bobby, who have previously passed. His former wife and mother of his children, Nancy Gilmartin Houshar, also passed several years ago. Now survived by his wife of 36 years, Martha Moran Houshar; his two brothers, Tim and Nick Houshar; his children and their spouses, Darlene and Mike Hetzel, his son, Michael Houshar, David and Kim Houshar, Beverly and Rex Crabtree, and Joey and Debbi Houshar; his grandchildren, Michelle, April, Kevin, Lacey, Trevor, Thomas and Brooke along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Tommy lived a very full and rewarding life. He will always remain in our hearts. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019