Toni Beck Henderson May 7, 1945 - December 17, 2019 Solana Beach Toni Beck Henderson, age 72, died peacefully on December 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Peachtree City, Georgia, following a long illness. Toni was born on May 7, 1947, in Salt Lake City, UT, and was a 1965 graduate of Murray High School.Toni is survived by her daughter, Dina (Greg) Gapp; grandchildren, Emelia, Lilah, and Trevor; siblings, Kim (Athena) Gregory, Judy Barnett, Debra (Howard) Dahle; nieces, whom she loved like daughters, Nicolle Solden, Pamela Zupo, Kimberly Barnett, Kate Andersen, Morgan Commagere; cousins, Wendy (Paul) Rosengard, Shawn (Kelly) Lundgren, and beloved aunt, Claudia (Duane) Sleater. Toni is preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn "Penny" Crenshaw, and step-father, Pete Crenshaw.Toni will be remembered for being the life of the party, her humor, and laughter contagious. She was generous, accepting of others regardless of their differences, and made friends everywhere she went (even at the grocery store line). She believed kindness and "thank you" went a long way. Toni loved the beach and resided most of her adult life in Solana Beach, California. She enjoyed traveling the world and snapping photos of her adventures. She was legendary for her homemade chocolate chip cookies and enchiladas. She loved singing loudly to Elton John songs and collecting beanie babies, but she loved nothing more wholeheartedly than her daughter, Dina.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held in San Diego in February. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the (JDRF) Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation jdrf.org. "I hope you don't mind that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while you're in the world." ~ Elton John
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019