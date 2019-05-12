Resources More Obituaries for Tontia Moss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tontia Moss

Obituary Condolences Flowers Tontia Moss August 11, 1938 - April 8, 2019 SAN DIEGO Tontia Ferm Moss passed away April 8th, peacefully at Kaiser Permanente from complications arising from pneumonia. She is survived by her loving husband, James E. Moss, two children, Rebecca Dickinson Welch, Kristopher Alexander Dickinson and two grandchildren, Alek Crissey Dickinson and Connor Michael Dickinson, and stepchildren, Amanda, James, and Eric. Tonnie was born August 11, 1938, in Rockford, Illinois, to Irene and Alexander Ferm. Being of Swedish heritage, Tonnie embraced her roots as a Swede visiting Sweden often. After being raised in and attending schools in Rockford, she went on to graduate from Lake Forest College in Illinois.If you were to ask Tonnie what she did for a living she would say she was a "Community Endeavors Facilitator". This was a role she would star in regardless of the city or group. She managed to bring energy and excitement to any organization she was affiliated with.Marriage brought Tonnie to San Diego. Then as a young mother, Tonnie quickly became involved in San Diego civic and charitable organizations, which fueled her talents and influence to this day. She created, wrote, produced and directed the annual melodramas for the San Diego Historical Society, which were parodies of events in San Diego history. She was strongly instrumental in the beginnings of the Historical Society's Designer Showcase, she shared her artistic talents as well as her ability to organize and carry out projects.Serving on the San Diego Park and Recreation board for seven years supported her love for Balboa Park and all things San Diego. Tonnie also backed then Mayor Pete Wilson's bid for the governorship and senator campaigns.The Junior League of San Diego benefited from her membership for many years, which included her strong participation in the success of the League's 50th Anniversary Follies.Not only was she an amazing costume designer, she also was the best of cheerleaders for all involved in whatever project she chose. The many children and adults who were part of Toni Michetti's and Julie Golden's SHOWBIZ workshops and musical revues for many years also enjoyed these traits.Tonnie always had time for children and loved working on the Children's Hospital Auxiliary and with the Charity Ball committee to benefit the hospital.Tonnie's talents also touched others outside San Diego, as she lived in San Francisco, Missouri and Arizona when she moved there with her husband, Jim Moss, as he accepted various career opportunities. When they were back in San Diego, Tonnie immediately became immersed again in local projects. She has given much through her membership in The Wednesday Club, which she loved.The many friendships she made throughout her life were never fleeting ones, but lifelong friendships in every sense. She was the most devoted and loyal of friends ever and was always doing something for someone else. Her friends will always cherish the personal things she made for them. And her artistic talents showed in her clothes, which she mostly designed herself. Her talents were overflowing but always ones that she shared by giving to others.Her biggest love and pride went to her family. You could see and feel her joy when she talked about all their accomplishments and even little things they had said or done. Tonnie was a beautiful example of how life should be lived. Her presence will be missed, but her legacy will be felt foreverA poem from her daughter was her request to be included; written Mothers Day 2010: MOMMost call her TonnieI get to call her mom!She's beautiful, vivacious, and pretty much "The Bomb"I know she loves me with all her heart And I have felt that from the start.I love so many things about her.. it is hard to list them all..I will create this list as it sit and recall.She makes every event that more special and fun, And believe it our not. I love her hair in that bun!She's talented too and loves to sing,She can think of a song to represent just about anything.She does not like elbows shown after 40, And if she sees an offender she tells ya. "Oh Lordy!"When we sit and eat at a fine restaurant,We all sit and pray, the server does not say"Are you still workin on that??"Cause when it happens, he'll be lectured before she pays!She dresses and organizes by colorShe packs by theme like no other.She's been there for me through thin and thick. She's got great advise for me even when I'm sick!Family is important to her and she appreciates us so,Those 2 grandkids are her favorites you know.They bring a smile to her face, I can see her heart glow!So my list is long but not even close to complete.I just want her to know being her daughter is a treat!This list of things.. some big ..some small,Are to me the things that make her the best Mother of all! Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.