Tonnie always easily shared her many talents. She was a loving friend, full of joy and laughter. We fondly remember the many Historical Society events and historical plays; our constant quest for best burger dinners; Valentine's Day at Nunu's; sharing emails with John; and her help with Barbara's Swedish genealogy. She will be forever missed. Our love and prayers go out to Jim, Becky and Kris and to all their families.

John and Barbara Henderson