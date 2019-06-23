Tony Bezer April 2, 1922 - June 5, 2019 San Diego Tony Bezer passed peacefully while vacationing in Sedona, AZ. Tony is survived by his sweetheart Sandy, and his son Gary Bezer and Gary's wife Lise Fleury, Tony's son Brian Bezer and Brian's wife Laura Bezer with Tony's grandchildren Bradley Bezer and Briana (Bezer) Chavez and Briana's husband Gary Chavez and Tony's great-granddaughter Luna Chavez. Tony was born in Aberdeen, WA, in 1922, the youngest of 4 children of parents who emigrated from Croatia. Tony played basketball for Western Washington University and served in WWII as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Force. Tony was both a bombardier and navigator on B-17's and flew in 35 missions. Tony was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal for his service in liberating France. After the War, Tony attended the University of Washington and earned a BA degree in accounting and married Constance Mae (Kane) Bezer who was earning her BFA degree in fine arts. Tony and Constance had three children, Sue Ellen Bezer (passed in 2016), Gary and Brian. Tony worked as a Washington State auditor and then as an accountant for the City of Tacoma, WA, before moving his family to San Diego in 1961. Tony retired from the City of San Diego after 20+ years as an accountant. Tony enjoyed reading, swimming, riding his bicycle, dancing and travel, especially cruises. A Military Service and Celebration of Life is planned; please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tony Bezer may be made to the San Diego Elks Lodge #168. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary