Tony Higgins December 5, 1928 - April 29, 2019 SAN DIEGO Mr. Higgins was a music teacher and a professional musician. He taught music for over 50 years for the San Diego School District. Higgins played with the Bill Green Orchestra, Nelson Riddle Orchestra, and the Glenn Miller Band with Tex Beneke when they came to San Diego. Some of the performers Tony has backed up include, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Durante, Whitney Houston, Bob Hope, Patty Page, Andy Williams, John Denver, Helen Reddy and Robert Goulet.A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara music program, he also did post graduate work at San Diego State University.This wonderful man was the loving husband of Bette Higgins and proud father of Daniel Higgins (Christine), Jane Anne James (Irving), Paula Kite (James), Nancy Higgins, Tonette Higgins (Adam French) and stepsons, Randel McGirr, Ryan McGirr (Maria), and Richie McGirr (Duvy). He was also a devoted grandfather to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Olga Higgins, brother, Michael Higgins, and his first wife, Virginia Higgins.Celebration of life will be at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 4324 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA, 92117, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1 pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 30 to July 1, 2019