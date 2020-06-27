Dear Mr. Higgins - I will always cherish my memories of you when I played cello and piano for the school orchestra at Einstein Jr. High. You made everyone feel special when you had us cut a real genuine record (that's vinyl back then folks) every year! You had such a sense of fun and play while at the same time making sure we all stayed disciplined when rehearsing for the 2 concerts we did every year. So much fun! I will miss you. R.I.P. Mr. Higgins - a talented musician and inspiring teacher.

Mimi Rasky

Student