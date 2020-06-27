Tony Higgins
1928 - 2019
In memory of Tony Higgins.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

January 2, 2020
Orchestra with Mr. Higgins' at Einstein Jr, High was the best class of the day. It was obvious he loved music and the kids. A natural teacher. My condolences to his family.
Julia Hawrylo
November 23, 2019
Thank you Mr. Higgins, for making La Jolla Elementary so special.
-Declan Halloran
July 20, 2019
Dear Mr. Higgins - I will always cherish my memories of you when I played cello and piano for the school orchestra at Einstein Jr. High. You made everyone feel special when you had us cut a real genuine record (that's vinyl back then folks) every year! You had such a sense of fun and play while at the same time making sure we all stayed disciplined when rehearsing for the 2 concerts we did every year. So much fun! I will miss you. R.I.P. Mr. Higgins - a talented musician and inspiring teacher.
Mimi Rasky
Student
July 19, 2019
1971 Orchestra performance Einstein
Mr. Higgings.

You became part of my life at Einstein Jr. High and taught me to believe in me and not be afraid to try to become better.

Katrina Rutkauskas
July 19, 2019
Robert Barnhart
July 6, 2019
Goodnight, maestro. You saved my life in junior high and never even knew it.
Kaanii (Pry) Sherman
July 1, 2019
My condolences on the passing of Mr. Higgins. He was my band director at Einstein Jr. High in the early 60's. As fun to play under his direction. Fond memories.
Roy Funk
July 1, 2019
Great memories of Tony's years at La Jolla Elmentary. He was adored by his students. He was such a kind and caring person.
Barbara Rodenrys
June 30, 2019
Dad you are now among the stars of the universe that you loved. Thank you for the countless acts of kindness you gave and taught me. My goal in life is to honor you and to strive to emulate your standards. I Love you Forever my sweet Daddy.
Paula Higgins -Kite
