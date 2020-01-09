|
Tony Orlando April 20, 1970 - January 6, 2020 San Diego The San Diego community is deeply saddened by the surprising and untimely loss of Tony Orlando, also known as Tone Capone, on Saturday, January 6, 2020. Tony was a mainstay in the music disc jockey scene in San Diego for 25 years. He was also a real estate developer and a world traveler, taking great joy in visiting new places, and of course, forging new relationships. More than those many talents, however, he was particularly known for his special ability to nurture close and genuine friendships. It was almost impossible for him to walk down any street in San Diego without running into someone who brightened upon just laying eyes on him. The loss of Tony will leave a gaping hole in countless hearts in San Diego, which will be difficult to fill. Tony is survived by his loving mother, Lenore Wian of San Diego; his father, Anthony Orlando of Los Angeles; his sister, Jennifer Orlando; his nephews, Kaden and Shea and their father, John Wilt; his aunt, uncle, and cousins, Robert, Helena, Dylan, and Julian Unger of Boulder, Colorado.A memorial celebrating Tony's life will be held at East County Mortuary, 374 North Magnolia Ave., El Cajon, CA, on Saturday, January 11, at 1:00.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020