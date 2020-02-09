|
|
Trenna Karen Anderson Pease June 18, 1933 - November 6, 2019 San Diego Family and friends dearly miss and fondly remember Trenna K. Anderson Pease, who passed peacefully on November 6, 2019, at the age of 86 after a debilitating stroke, which she suffered in 2018. Trenna was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 18th, 1933, to Bonnie L. Anderson (Miller) and Lester P. Anderson. Trenna was raised in Bremerton, Washington, along with her younger brother, Warren "Toby" Anderson, often riding the ferry across Puget Sound to stay with her extended Anderson Family aunts, uncles, and cousins.Trenna excelled in her academic studies and graduated early from Bremerton High School. She next attended Olympic College in Bremerton, where her father, Lester, helped to establish the new community college. Trenna married Glen R. Matkins and gave birth to Victoria Rae Gingrey and Steve Matkins. She later married Royal C. Robinson and gave birth to Elaine A. Feinberg (Michael) and Royal D. Robinson (Amy). With Royal C. being in the military, the family moved frequently. They lived in Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Japan, which fueled Trenna's lifelong love of traveling. After the sudden passing of her husband Royal C., Trenna married Marion "Marty" E. Pease, who added his children, Victoria K. Larson (Rick) and Scott "Clancy" Pease (Patty). In 1972, they moved the family to San Diego, where both worked at the San Diego Shipyard, Marty as supervisor of shipbuilding (SUPSHIP) and Trenna as an executive assistant to various Captains. After her retirement in 1991, Trenna enjoyed several more years of work as a Team Leader/Coordinator at the San Diego Convention Center. She was known as a wonderful boss and remained friends with many of her co-workers. After her retirement from San Diego Convention Center, Trenna enjoyed countless hours spent taking her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the San Diego Zoo, with whom she was a Patron and the San Diego Wild Animal Park. Her love of all things Disney, especially movies, was shared with them as well. Trenna enjoyed her move to the Temecula Wine Country, to be close to her daughter, Elaine and son in law, Michael Feinberg. There she loved visiting the wineries and caring for her beloved cats, Abbie and Cassie. She also had a chance to travel to family and friends in Israel, Northern California, Seattle, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and Idaho. Always being a woman of the world, she kept abreast of world politics and enjoyed a good gin and tonic. Her taste in high fashion has been passed along to her granddaughters as they carry on her grace and elegance. Trenna marveled at her large family and many friends and loved them all. She leaves a deep void in all of their hearts.Trenna was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her beloved daughter, Victoria Rae Gingrey, and her brother, Warren (Toby) Anderson, who perished in 1966 as a United States Naval pilot in the Vietnam War. In addition to her children and step-children, Trenna is survived by 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Donations in Trenna's name may be made in her honor to The San Diego Humane Society.A Celebration of Trenna's extraordinary life is pending.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020