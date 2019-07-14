Home

Trent Eugene Williams January 30, 1944 - July 5, 2019 San Diego A loving father to sons David and Ian, husband to Karen and a brilliant, artistic and funny man. A musician, painter, sculptor, artist and writer. He worked hard all of his life, spending 30+ years as a landscape manager. He loved flamenco music, Spain, reading and always knew the answer to every Jeopardy! question. He was the best trivia partner to have and played a mean game of darts. Trent is survived by his 3 brothers, Art, Bob and Darin, and their families and his wife, Karen, and his son, Ian, who will always remember him as the best man they have ever known.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to KPBS be made in Trent's name
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019
