Udo Henry Hinck September 6, 1918 - August 28, 2019 San Diego Udo ("Utz") was born and raised in Alameda, CA, to Helmut and Ilsa Hinck. He worked for his father in the honey business until WWII when he proudly served with the Army's 7th Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater. Udo married the love-of-his-life, Mary Beth (Holland) in 1947 and they raised their children, Cindy (DeRoos) of Oregon and Bill Hinck of San Diego. He became a top notch salesman for General Mills and Johnson & Johnson. After retiring in 1981, he had his own food brokerage in La Mesa for 12 more years. Udo enjoyed people and was active in Phi Lambda Fraternity as national president in early 40s, Elks Club (79 years), Free Mason (32nd Degree), San Diego Grocer's Sales Club (Pres. and co-founder), La Mesa Optimist Club (20 years), the local German Club, the vestry of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, and as volunteer at Grossmont Hospital. Udo died peacefully just 9 days short of his 101st birthday with his children at his side. He was lovingly cared for by Mission Hospice and the folks at Montera Retirement Living in La Mesa. Memorial Service is Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11 am, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 6556 Parkridge Blvd., San Diego, CA 92120. Arrangements under the care of Featheringill Mortuary, 619-583-9511. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019