Ulrich Manfred Ulli' Lindner June 19, 1931 - May 12, 2019 Solana Beach Ulrich M. Lindner, Hon. AIA, of Solana Beach, California, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 87. He died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Charlotte by his side. Ulli, as he was known to all, was born June 19, 1931 in the city of Breslau, Germany, to Paul and Marta Lindner. He was the second child, but his older brother Rudi died in an accident in 1958. They eventually landed in the town of Donauworth in southern Germany where Ulli grew up. As post-war Germany settled down, Ulli learned English from the occupying GIs, and eventually completed school in Augsburg, receiving a degree in engineering. In 1953, Ulli met his wife Charlotte while she and her sister were traveling by motorcycle through Germany. They married in Donauworth and soon moved to Chicago where Ulli began his career at the architectural firm of Holabird & Root. In 1963 Ulli was invited by Earl Walls, a client he had met while working on a laboratory project in St. Louis, to assist in the completion of the laboratory design of the Salk Institute. While at Salk Institute job site, he worked closely with Jonas Salk and Louis Kahn, helping them to achieve their vision of building the finest research laboratory in the world. This seemingly temporary direction in his life became a new path when he was invited to become a founding member of Earl Walls Associates, the firm that started the field of laboratory design and became the premier laboratory planning and design company in the world. During his 50-odd year career, Ulli was involved in the design of hundreds of significant research facilities around the world. Many of his projects won accolades, but he was most proud of the five Laboratory of the Year Awards from R&D Magazine. He was also extremely proud to have been awarded the title of Honorary AIA for his many contributions in advancing the field of laboratory design. Ulli took pride in his knowledge of other cultures and truly enjoyed traveling the world. His passport overflowed with visas and entry/exit stamps. He traveled to dozens of countries either for work or for pleasure. He was an avid camper in his younger years and with his larger than life personality, friends and family followed him unwaveringly. One two-week expedition in the early 70s with his family took them down the Gulf Coast of mainland Mexico, across the Gulf of California by ferry, and up the Baja Peninsula alone in a Volkswagen camper. Ulli was a community leader, participating in the pre-city years of Solana Beach as a leader of the San Dieguito Planning Group. The friends he made during that time stayed with him for the remainder of his life. Surviving Ulli are his wife Charlotte, daughter Dawn Farrell, son Scott Lindner, grandchildren Curtis Jackson, Philip Lindner, Kelsey Lindner, and Samantha Farrell, and four great-grandchildren. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019