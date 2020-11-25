Ursula Kantor

October 13, 1932 - November 14, 2020

San Diego

It is with a mix of both sadness for our loss and profound gratitude for the life she shared with us that we announce the passing of Ursula Kantor, our loving and devoted mother, wife, and precious friend to the myriad other people whose lives she touched. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her Mission Beach home on November 14th. She was in her 89th year.Ursula was born in Danzig in 1932, and was the only child of Erich and Regina Lewandowski. At the age of 7, she and her parents narrowly escaped the Nazi invasion and were among the last wave of refugees to be welcomed in Brazil. In Rio De Janeiro, she attended a Catholic school and was a top student. At age 18, while working for an American company, she met her first husband, Edward O. Anderson, a young and handsome naval aviator at a Fourth of July celebration in Brazil. She relished the new experiences and opportunities that being a military wife had to offer - living in Hayward, California, in Okinawa, Japan and finally moving to San Diego in 1958 where she lived until her passing. It was her second husband, Mort Kantor, who was the true love of her life. They were married for 20 years until his passing in 2004. They built a fabulous beach house - which was regularly filled with family and friends - and traveled the world together. Their relationship was epic and we all benefited from the love that they shared with each other and all who surrounded them.As a mother, Ursula devoted herself to her children. Her love was unending and unconditional, as was her emotional and practical support. She always made time to drive us to our activities, watch our sports games, help us with school and play a game of cards. All this, while working full-time as a college counselor at Southwestern College, starting her undergraduate degree and receiving her master's degree in just 6 years. Ursula loved bridge, (she played six times per week until Covid-19 hit), theater (had ticket subscriptions to many), music (symphony and musical theater), dogs (all), family trips (Zambia, France and the Galapagos to name a few) and helping others.Ursula was the beloved mother of Suse (Peter), Erich (Saxon) and Wendy (Tad), stepmother of Vicki (Don), Debbie (Jerry,) Cheri (Larry) and Steve, and the proud grandmother of Alexandra, Emily, Julia, Ceres (Atlas), Jackie, Melissa, Jenna and Ryan. Shadow, Becky, Clint, Rosco and Howie, her grand-dogs will also miss her dearly.Ursula received a beautiful, heart-felt send-off from her children, step-children and grandchildren-some by Zoom-at a graveside celebration of life. She was laid to rest next to Mort and we are all so delighted that they will be together again.



