|
|
Ursula Rae Sasso June 5, 1929 - August 8, 2017 My dear mother:Two years after your passing, I want to remember and honor your life, and appreciate all you have meant to me. After several years of battling lymphatic cancer, Ursula Rae Sasso passed away on August 8, 2017. She was 88 years old. Born Ursula Feilmann in Soltau, Germany, in 1929 to Harry Feilmann and Paula Lenhoff, her family endured Kristallnacht in 1938 and fled from their home. Separated from her family, Ursula was part of the Kindertransport and spent over a year in Holland before she was able to reunite with her family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Despite the trauma of losing her childhood home, coming to a new country without knowing the language and losing her father while she was a teenager, Ursula developed a positive and self-reliant attitude which carried through her life, earning a degree from Milwaukee-Downer College. Her passion for literature and books led her to a career as a librarian, and it was at a public library in Milwaukee she met her future husband, Irvin Sasso. Ursula and Irv settled in Milwaukee to raise four children. They moved to San Diego in 1967, where Ursula began her work as librarian at Saint Augustine High School. She worked there for 20 years and is remembered fondly by students and staff for her warmth, intelligence and dedication to helping anyone who walked through the library's doors. Despite the tragedy of losing her daughter Jenifer in 1980, and her husband in 2002, Ursula had grown in later years into a radiant and dynamic woman, volunteering at Veteran's Hospital, the San Diego Public Library, and serving as a docent at the La Jolla Museum of Modern Art. Everyone she came across was touched by her beaming smile, intelligence and sincere interest in their welfare. Ursula is missed by her family and friends. I will always remember your grace and resilience, and your selfless devotion to your children. Your unconditional love has filled my heart and soul, infusing me with a deep gratitude for those who have given me everything that I have. Your son, Steve
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019