Colonel Byron T. Schenn, US. Marine Corps, Retired August 27, 1927 - May 11, 2020 SAN DIEGO Byron Schenn first joined the Marine Corps in 1945, at the age of 17 and served with the 7th Service Regiment in support of the III Marine Amphibious Corps in the occupation of North China and disarmament of the Japanese Army.Discharged as a Private First Class, he attended Western Maryland College, graduating in 1949.He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps in 1950. During a career as an infantry officer spanning 32 years. Colonel Schenn served in various command, staff, and independent assignments to include a rifle platoonin the 6th Marines, command of rifle companies in the 3rd and 5th Marines, command of the Marine Detachment on the aircraft carrier USS WASP, and as Operations Officer of 3rd Bn. 3rd Marines. He served as C.O. of Marine Barracks at N.A.S. Sanford, FL, C.O. of Camp Fuji, Japan, and was with the Far East and UN Command Honor Guard in Tokyo, Japan. Colonel Schenn also served as the I&I of an infantry company in Indiana, at Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th &I), at Headquarters Marine Corps and at Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton.In Vietnam, he served as Executive Officer, 3rd Marine Regiment, C.O. 2nd Bn. 3rd Marines, and as C.O. of Force Bravo of the Third Mar Div. For this service, he was awarded the Legion of Merit with Combat "V", the Navy Commendation Medal with combat "V" and two awards of the Gallantry Cross (with bronze star and with bronze palm) by the Government of Vietnam. After leaving Vietnam, he became the Operations and Intelligence Officer (G-2/G-3) of Fleet Marine Force (Forward) on Okinawa. From there, he was assigned to MCRD, San Diego, where he commanded the 1st Recruit Training Battalion.Alter promotion to Colonel, he became the Executive Officer of Recruit Training Regiment and then was ordered to Thailand as the Senior Marine Advisor to the Royal Thai Marine Corps. His final tour of duty was with the Naval Council of Personnel Boards under the Assistant Secretary of the Navy. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal upon retirement in 1981.Colonel Schenn was married 49 years to the former Mary Anne Felix of San Diego and lived in Temecula, California. He was also survived by his sisters, Arlene Hamilton of Westminster, Maryland, and Pat Rinell of East Hampton, Connecticut.The services will be postponed until we can be together when he is taken to his final resting place at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Injured Marines Semper Fi Fund. August 27, 1927 - May 11, 2020